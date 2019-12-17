This is a developing story
An application to transfer ownership of Fort Atkinson radio stations WFAW-AM and WSJY-FM, as well as Whitewater station WKCH-FM has been filed with the Federal Communications Commission. The ownership will move from NRG Media LLC to Magnum Communication, Inc.
Magnum Communications is a Wisconsin-based company owned by Dave Magnum — a former congressional candidate in Wisconsin’s 2nd District. The company owns other stations across the state and Northeast Illinois.
NRG Media is based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and owned by Mary Quass. It controls stations in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We have been fortunate to have worked with great people at the stations in Fort Atkinson for many years,” Quass said in a statement. “The dedicated broadcasters at the stations will continue to provide the Fort Atkinson community with great local radio.”
In a release, Magnum said the acquisition was important to him for sentimental reasons. He said his maternal grandmother grew up on a Fort Atkinson farm and his late wife considered Quass a role model.
This is the second time Magnum Communications has acquired stations from NRG, according to the release. In 2007, the media group acquired three other stations from NRG.
WFAW has been broadcasting to the Fort Atkinson area since 1959 when it started as an FM station, before transitioning to AM Jan. 23. 1963.
WFAW operates on AM channel 940; WSJY operates on FM channel 107.3 and WKCH operates on FM channel 106.5. WFAW is the area home of broadcasts for Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers games.
Representatives from Magnum and NRG couldn’t be reached for comment by time of publication.
