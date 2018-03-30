Wisconsin Makers to host iron pour April 7

WHITEWATER — Wisconsin Makers Inc. will host its third annual iron pour on Saturday, April 7.

The public is invited to this family-friendly event at the regional makerspace, located at 200 E. Clay St. across from the American Legion in Whitewater. It will be held rain or shine, with inside activities in the event of cold or inclement weather.

The doors open at 9 a.m.

Spectators are welcome to watch the “pour team” — Teresa “Tree” Lind, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater lecturer of art and design, and her students — melt cast iron in an outdoor furnace and then fill sand scratch molds with the molten metal.

Those wishing to make their own casting may buy a scratch mold square to personalize with their design. Each scratch mold must be completed no later than 11 a.m.

At noon, Lind and her students will begin pouring the cast iron into the molds. They will present the completed castings to participants at 2 p.m.

“Your unique design will be preserved in cast iron for ages to come,” said Wisconsin Makers member Doug Grall, adding that past years’ iron pours each drew more than 100 attendees.

“Your iron mold sculpture will make a truly unique one-of-a-kind design of your own making.”

Persons wishing to get a head start on their squares — which make great trivets, garden “stones” and decorative art — may attend a free workshop Wednesday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

People may sign up for the iron pour and purchase their molds via EventBrite at Facebook.com/WisconsinMakers. Each scratch mold costs $25 and includes the free workshop.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis and people may buy a scratch mold early to work on at home.

Also on Saturday, April 7, attendees will be able to take self-guided tours of the community workshop, view metal items being formed with the 3-D printer and create hardware lettering art from a large pile of nuts, bolts and hardware.

Brats will be available for $3, and chips and soda, for $1 each.

Wisconsin Makers is a nonprofit regional makerspace (community workshop) offering an affordable, collaborative and educational environment that inspires people of all ages to become innovators by unlocking their skills through continual experimentation and training.

Work areas/equipment include: 3-D printing, laser engraving, machining, welding/fabrication, electronics, blacksmithing, woodworking, ceramics/pottery, jewelrymaking, arts/crafts, quilting/fabric arts, matting/framing and much more.

The building is handicapped accessible. For more information on or to register for the iron pour or workshop, or to learn about memberships, visit wisconsinmakers.org or its Facebook page at @wisconsinmakers, or call (262) 753-6455.