Jim Sensenbrenner (R-5th) announced his retirement from Congress after 22 terms in interviews with WISN and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Wednesday. Politicians from around the state reacted to the end of Sensenbrenner's half-century as a legislator.
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in a statement that Sensenbrenner is "a statesman, a person of remarkable character and his presence and wisdom will be sorely missed in Congress."
Former Speaker Paul Ryan on Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner’s retirement: pic.twitter.com/cbhm3wI8U6— Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) September 4, 2019
Senator Ron Johnson thanked Sensenbrenner for his service in a Tweet.
Thanks for everything you’ve done @jimpressoffice! Wisconsin is a better place because of your service.— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 4, 2019
Bryan Steil, Representative from Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District — which neighbors Sensenbrenner's 5th — called him a "legend of Wisconsin politics."
.@JimPressOffice is a legend of Wisconsin politics. From leading efforts to keep America safe after 9/11 to serving as a fiscal watchdog constantly looking out for taxpayers, Jim has been a stalwart public servant. Jim, you’re going to be missed on the House floor! pic.twitter.com/MhxCIziHj4— Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) September 4, 2019
Sensenbrenner's successor will be elected in the November 2020 election.
