Matthew Wolf has been named principal of Fort Atkinson Middle School, effective immediately.
Wolf succeeds Dr. Robert Abbott, who last week was appointed School District of Fort Atkinson district administrator.
“I view it as an honor to be able to select a successor to the position I have loved so much for over 20 years.” Abbott commented. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Matt Wolf as our next principal at Fort Atkinson Middle School.”
He added that Wolfe came to Fort Atkinson “with a wealth of personal and professional experiences that have helped him find success with our middle school students, staff, and families.”
Wolf attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison to complete his bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in English language and literature. He then began his career in education as a middle school English language arts and English language-learner teacher in the School District of Janesville.
Wolf received his license for English language-learner and bilingual education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2005.
He continued to grow his educational career as an at-risk and summer school head teacher until accepting the dean of students position at Rock University High School in the School District of Janesville.
Wolf earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from National Louis University in 2015.
In 2016, he joined the School District of Fort Atkinson as the associate principal at the Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Abbott said that during the last several years, Wolf has been actively involved with the academic initiatives as middle school associate principal.
“No one can fake their desire to work with middle school-aged kids for very long,” Dr. Abbott commented. “Matt is a middle school guy through and through and it shows day in and day out. Our learning community has come to know him, trust him, and support him; Fort Atkinson Middle School will continue to grow under Mr. Wolf’s leadership.”
Wolf’s passion for education is apparent not only in the middle school, but also within his family life, the superintendent said. His wife, Angie, works in the finance department at Blains Supply in Janesville, and their daughter currently is attending the UW-Whitewater studying elementary education.
Among other hobbies and interests, he enjoys spending time with his extended family playing cards and other family favorite games, gardening, classic cars, and home improvement projects.
“I am honored to become the new principal of the Fort Atkinson Middle School,” Wolf said. “My past four years as the associate principal helped me realize that this is a phenomenal school and community.”
He continued: “The staff members at our school, the students and their family members, and the community value the importance of education and have been very supportive of the School District of Fort Atkinson. I am very excited to be part of and continue to grow our educational system and help all of our students and staff reach their full potential.”
As his first order of business as principal of the Fort Atkinson Middle School, Wolf announced the appointment of Jennifer Statz as the new associate principal.
Statz has been with the school district since 2000, and most recently was hired as the dean of students for Fort Atkinson Middle School in 2018.
She received her bachelor’s degree at Wisconsin Lutheran College in psychology, biology and secondary education and began her teaching career in the New Berlin School District.
Statz has served as an eighth-grade science teacher for 18 years in Fort Atkinson.
She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University in 2010.
