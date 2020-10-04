LAKE MILLS — A 36-year-old Madison woman was arrested early Sunday morning for driving drunk with two minor children in her vehicle on Interstate 94.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Lillie Ann Nava for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a first offense, with two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.
At 3:46 a.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post clocked a westbound vehicle traveling 88 miles per hour in the 70-mph zone on I-94, west of Ziebell Road near the City of Lake Mills. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to be displaying signs of possible impairment.
Two minor children were passengers in the vehicle.
After further investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, the driver was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed an ethanol level of 0.176.
Nava refused post-arrest chemical testing and a warrant was obtained. She then was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.