MADISON — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, World Dairy Expo has been canceled for the first time in its 53-year history.
The World Dairy Expo Executive Committee said Thursday that it reached this difficult decision based on the public health orders and restrictions related to COVID-19, in place and issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled,” said Scott Bentley, World Dairy Expo general manager. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff.”
World Dairy Expo 2020 was set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The annual event welcomed more than 62,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries in 2019.
Bentley noted that the Alliant Energy Center is a county-owned facility that falls under the jurisdiction of Emergency Order #3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County. Public health officials predict that Dane County might be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo is set to occur. This phase includes a limit of 250 people at outdoor events, eliminating any possibility that World Dairy Expo, as people know it today, can take place.
“Unwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County and the national guidelines from the CDC as they relate to COVID-19,” added Bentley.
Corey Geiger, managing editor of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, said World Dairy Expo leadership and management decided to cancel the 2020 show.
“The collective team made this decision after it became abundantly clear assembling thousands of people for the world’s greatest dairy show is simply not an option,” Geiger wrote in the latest edition of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine. In short, there is no viable pathway to hold a show that exhibitors and attendees have become accustomed to attending throughout the years.”
Brian Knox, president of W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. in Fort Atkinson, said cancellation of World Dairy Expo will exert a “major impact” economically on all sectors involved with the international show.
“It’s going to be a major impact on not just Dane County, because a lot of things over the years have been consolidated into World Dairy Expo,” Knox said. “But it’s going to be a major impact on sections of the dairy farming industry, as well.”
People who market cows at cow shows, particularly, will be affected, he said.
“People who sell purebred cattle — this is their marketing,” Knox noted. "And it’s been removed.”
World Dairy Expo also is a major event for publications like Hoard’s Dairyman and Hay and Forage magazines, both of which are produced by W.D. Hoard and Sons in Fort Atkinson.
“That is our biggest (Hoard’s Dairyman) issue of the year,” Knox pointed out, adding that Expo “also is a time we (Dairyman staff) can get in front of people there for advertising or marketing, or foreign operations that we can’t get in front of anywhere else.”
Hoard’s Dairyman staffs four booths at World Dairy Expo.
“We have been a major exhibitor there since the first Expo (in 1967),” Knox said. “It’s been a long time.”
Cancellation of World Dairy Expo, he said, also will translate into a huge economic hit to Jefferson County through lack of the tourism dollar.
“We get about 5,000 tourists through our facilities here (in Fort Atkinson),” Knox said. “It impacts a lot of things — from the (First United) Methodist Church, which serves luncheons when people come through town, as well as the (National) Dairy Shrine and the Hoard (Historical) Museum.”
In addition, he said, the cancellation also adversely will affect Nasco International, 4-H students taking bus trips that are subsidized by W.D. Hoard and Sons, people working at the Hoard's Dairyman Farm, and agriculture experts throughout Jefferson County.
“It will be a tourism hit — they did occupy almost every empty (motel and hotel) room, even in Jefferson County, while it (Expo) was going on,” Knox said of Expo visitors.
Echoing that sentiment was Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum, home of the National Dairy Shrine.
"While we understand the need to cancel World Dairy Expo, we will miss the dairy visitors who come to the museum during World Dairy Expo," said Lee.
She noted that the museum usually welcomes between 400 and 600 out-of-state guests during World Dairy Expo week.
"Every year, the Hoard Historical Museum greets hundreds of visitors during the week of World Dairy Expo," she said. "Dairy Expo visitors to the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine generally travel from roughly 30 other states and 10 other countries. We will miss the excitement of meeting visitors from other states and nations, all of whom are drawn here because of our great dairy heritage."
John Mansavage, director of marketing for Hoard’s Dairyman, said that Expo attendees travel as far as Jefferson County for their lodging and dining options, as well as visiting Fort Atkinson's historic venues.
In fact, the economic impact Expo has in the Madison and Dane County area with hotels, restaurants and souvenirs, etc. is estimated to be well in excess of $30 million, he said. For example, in 2012, the direct and indirect impact on the Dane County and regional economy was measured at $50,281,494.
World Dairy Expo, he said, has two distinct components: the cattle side, and the commercial and exhibit show side.
“The impact to us (Hoard’s Dairyman) is substantial, but it’s big for every exhibitor,” Mansavage stated. “This is the big dairy show — this is kind of the World Series of dairy shows. It’s going to hurt everyone involved in it to have to put it off until next year.”
The cancellation likely happened too late for Expo to be relocated to another, perhaps "safer," city, Mansavage said, noting that Madison’s Alliant Energy Center is uniquely set up for hosting cattle and commercial shows.
“There aren’t a lot of (facilities) just like that,” Mansavage pointed out.
Spending toward the annual World Dairy Expo, Knox said, starts the very day after the latest show has concluded.
“This is a major international show,” he said, adding that many smaller cow shows have been closing. “It’s a lot like Summerfest. The minor shows are disappearing and it’s all been consolidating into Expo. This is the world major one to consolidate into.”
The international show is when new products appear, he said, adding that how various companies respond to the cancellation will be interesting to observe.
The Expo’s cancellation also will have a detrimental impact on all of the exhibitors.
“Keep in mind, for about 800 exhibitors, the cattle show is the biggest one, dairy-wise, for the year,” Mansavage said. “But this is also the major show for about 800 exhibitors in the dairy market.
“There have been other shows canceled as well,” he added, “so they’re going to need to find alternatives to reach people, their customers.”
Mansavage said that the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee really had no choice in the decision to cancel the event since earlier this week, Dane County officials abruptly laid off the entire staff of Alliant Energy Center.
“That was sort of the canary in the coal mine,” Mansavage stated. “It was really more a county decision than a Dairy Expo decision.”
In addition, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, attendance at this year’s show was expected to be considerably lower than a typical year.
Nevertheless, Knox said, it is unfortunate there was not another option on the table for World Dairy Expo to be held this year.
“The economic impact in the area is going to be big,” he said. “So, cancellation is one of those things that’s going to impact us rather majorly.”
For an awful lot of businesses, Expo is a “big chunk of their business,” Knox said, acknowledging the role COVID-19 has played in the decision to cancel the event.
“There are a hundred or so countries that send people to this,” he added. “I would suspect they wouldn’t be here — that that (trip) would be restricted.”
But the big losers, he said, are all the farmers who both sell breeding stock and show their livestock.
“For people who have been involved in it, you kind of base your economic (situation) on it,” Knox stated.
And Dairy Expo, he said, is something that cannot be made up easily.
“Everybody, including us, is looking at (going) virtual,” Knox said. “Everybody is looking at everything at the moment.
“But it’s going to be difficult,” he added. “There will be every Harry and Joe who doesn’t even know the industry trying to do this because it (Expo) is a multi-million-dollar (enterprise).”
Groups that especially will suffer, Knox said, are those that have survived the COVID-related closures, layoffs and furloughs so far, including restaurants, bars, caterers, cleaning people and truckers.
“There are a lot of sectors (affected),” he said. “But it really hits the rural counties (hard).”
