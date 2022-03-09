Youth apprenticeship program gives Jefferson senior critical job experience By Pam Chickering Wilson Adams Publishing Group Mar 9, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now ContributedGavin Clifton, a Jefferson High School senior, has been a Youth Apprentice for two years in the ag mechanics program, working with Mid-State Equipment in Watertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN - Gavin Clifton is getting a head start on a career in ag mechanics through his Youth Apprenticeship with Mid-State Equipment in Watertown.A senior at Jefferson High School, Clifton has always had a passion for tractors and hopes to work on agricultural equipment made by John Deere, Bobcat and other manufacturers.Clifton took steps to line up for the school's Youth Apprenticeship program as a sophomore and officially signed on as a junior.Students have to be 17 to participate.The best thing about the program, Clifton said, is that is pays him to do work he loves while helping him to build connections in his field of choice."I like that it's hands-on," he said.Clifton worked with a mentor in the industry when he first started in the program, but is pretty much working independently now.Now in his senior year, Clifton spends the first half of his school day at Jefferson High School attending required classes, and then he heads to his youth apprenticeship site in Watertown."I get there about 12 and work until about 5," he said. "Then in the summer, I go full-time."Clifton said he has received a warm welcome from his employer, which like many companies in this era, would otherwise be short-staffed. "They're happy to have someone else to help with the hands-on work," he said.After graduation, Clifton plans to pursue a higher education degree in this field and then to establish a career in ag mechanics."The YA program has really given me a head start," he said. "When you're entering a field like this, it's good to line yourself up with a company as soon as possible."He said that he is glad he signed on as soon as he could, giving him two years of youth apprenticeship experience prior to graduation."I am learning a lot through the program," Clifton said. "Through the youth apprenticeship, I am learning deeper, rather than just having a job." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
