Editor's note: This article is the first in a periodic series that the Daily Union will be running over the next couple of months examining different issues in mental health and looking at local efforts to spread awareness and assist those who are suffering.
JEFFERSON - The crucial work of assisting people experiencing mental health crises continued full pace during the pandemic, with crisis calls going up and individuals facing many unprecedented challenges.
However, while public gatherings were curtailed, Jefferson County's Zero Suicide Coalition was unable to do everything it wanted in terms of awareness-building and prevention efforts.
Now with the pandemic waning and life in many aspects returning to normal, local planners hope to gear up their outreach efforts throughout the county.
The first of these events is a fundraiser and awareness-raising opportunity at Marcos Pizza in Watertown Friday.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Watertown restaurant, during which time customers who mention the Zero Suicide Coalition will get a 15 percent discount on their bill.
That money will then go directly to Zero Suicide Coalition's budget to support outreach events, targeted crisis intervention training, and resource-dispersal.
During Friday's event at Marcos Pizza, representatives of the Jefferson County Zero Suicide group will also be on site to answer people's questions about the group and to provide information on mental health resources areawide.
Nichol Tesch, co-leader of the Jefferson County Zero Suicide Coalition, said that she got involved with the group because as the county medical examiner she had the opportunity to see all too well the impact of suicide on county residents.
She co-leads the coalition with Kim Propp, crisis manager with Jefferson County Human Services, whose also has a first-hand window on people in crisis in the local area.
The county Zero Suicide Coalition got its start in 2017 in an effort to spread awareness, to connect people to vital mental health resources and to reduce the stigma around mental health concerns and seeking help.
They noted that annually, more than 700 Wisconsin residents die by suicide, with no age group, race or socioeconomic class immune.
Jefferson County’s Zero Suicide Coalition’s mission is to develop and implement evidenced-based strategies in order to significantly lower the incidence of suicides in the local area.
The Jefferson County group is associated with a national effort by the same name that centers around the core belief that suicide deaths are preventable for individuals under care within health and behavioral health systems.
Jefferson County's Zero Suicide Coalition includes representation from the county's health and human services, area health care professionals, local funeral directors, and members of the public, many of whom have lived experience, perhaps losing a family member to suicide.
Suicide rates have been climbing in the nation and in the county over the last couple of decades, and although the past couple of pandemic years saw a dip in actual incidences of suicide in Jefferson County, Tesch said, crisis calls themselves are up.
"Suicide rates went up 30 percent between 2000 and 2020," Tesch said.
In most cases, those who have died of suicide in Jefferson County were not connected to any kind of mental health assistance at the time of their deaths. In some cases, people were uninsured or underinsured and did not feel they could afford to get help. Others had difficulty finding a therapist or accessing needed care, Tesch said.
These deaths need not happen, she said, as there are resources out there to help folks, whether or not they have means or insurance.
The local Zero Suicide Coalition is working to compile thorough directories of various resources that could help local residents through a time of crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic did get in the way of some of the group's plans to raise its profile and spread awareness.
"COVID slowed us down a little bit. A walk we were hoping to hold last year was cancelled and we couldn't get out into the public eye as much as we wanted because not as many gatherings were being held," Tesch said.
However, the group did continue its work on a new suicide prevention awareness brochure, which is now ready and in the process of being distributed to area libraries, doctor's offices, YMCAs and similar venues.
Not only are various crisis lines available by phone and text, she said, but a lot of people don't know they can contact the Jefferson County Human Services Department directly and receive help.
"You don't have to be low-income. You don't have to be uninsured. If you want to see a therapist, we have people we can connect you with," Tesch said. "We can help."
"They can call us," she said. "Just call and let us know you are feeling down and you would like to talk to somebody."
