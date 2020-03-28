Darald Fairbrother of Fort Atkinson passed away this March 12 at the age of 90.
I didn’t know him extremely well, but his name is embedded in my memory, as he is the reason that, after 32 years of marriage, I still am not on my honeymoon.
It was June 4, 1988, when Pete and I married at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson. We had a beautiful ceremony and wonderful reception at what then was Randy’s in Whitewater.
For our honeymoon, we’d planned to camp our way around Lake Superior. We had no itinerary; we would be where we ended up when we got there.
At the reception, Ron, the husband of my new mother-in-law’s cousin, Kathy, said we should stop at his cabin en route north. His daughter, three of my six new sisters-in-law and another cousin were heading up there for a girls’ adventure.
Setting aside his champagne, he scribbled directions on a wedding napkin and remarked, “You can’t miss it!.”
Two days later, we arrived “up north,” looking for the turnoff to the cabin that Ron said we “couldn’t miss.”
Of course, we did.
Up and down the road we drove, but to no avail. Eventually, we pulled our Pontiac Fiero into a nearby tavern. This was back in 1988, before the days of cellphones, so we used the bar’s telephone to try to connect with someone back home who might know where the cabin was located.
No luck.
Being in northern Wisconsin, we had no choice but to belly up to the bar, order a couple of old-fashioneds and ponder our fate.
But we’d hardly taken a sip when a voice behind us called out, “Chris, what are you doing here?”
Entering the bar were Darald Fairbrother and Sylvan Quinn.
Darald and Sylvan, teachers I knew from Fort Atkinson, also had cabins nearby and they could give us directions to Ron’s place.
Hallelujah!
Turns out, the turnoff to Ron’s was a narrow grass path with two matted-down tire tracks. The growth on either side was as high as the car windows (remember, we had a Fiero). However, we soon arrived at a clearing and five girls rushed out of a small cabin to greet us. We’d made it!
These are the types of stories people often share at a funeral … if not during the actual service, certainly during the following luncheon. When did you first meet the deceased? What do you remember best about him or her?
That is how we grieve, remembering the good times and hearing stories we’d never known before. Being assured that we’re not alone … through hugs and kisses, laughter and tears, just being together to mourn a person with whom we all had a close connection.
Funerals are not for the dead; they are for the survivors.
So I can’t help but wonder if, and how, social distancing brought on the coronavirus pandemic might change that dynamic.
For instance, the visitation and funeral service for Darald Fairbrother is planned for later this spring, date and time to be announced.
Another recent obituary read: “Because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a graveside service for his family. Later this summer, the family hopes to have a celebration of life service.”
Yet others planned for a private family celebration of life or a memorial service to take place in the future. And several opted to hold a private graveside service now, period.
Certainly, friends and relatives still will share thoughts and prayers via Facebook, Instagram, phone calls and, yes, even snail mail. But the in-personal social interaction, the empathy shared over baked ham and potato salad, the opportunity to see far-scattered family, will be missed.
Author and poet Thomas Lynch once wrote, “a good funeral gets the dead where they need to go and the living where they need to be.”
To Darald and all who are moving on during this incredible time in history, godspeed.
To the loved ones they leave behind, God bless.
