1. The divisive process of breaking up the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District continued Thursday evening. The School District Boundary Appeals Board (SDBAB) was at Palmyra-Eagle High School for public hearings on what will happen to the district's students.

2. The rural Jefferson County landscape can become gray and bleak during the long winter months. But Fort Atkinson High School freshman Tawney Hadler is trying to change that.

Hadler makes 3-by-3 foot painted wooden quilts for area barns. She started with her own family's farm in the Town of Cold Spring but, through 4-H, has moved into the Jefferson County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair. She's even been commissioned to create a custom barn quilt for Philip Jones, president of Jones Dairy Farm.

Hadler has even started her own business, Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilts.

"It has developed into something I really enjoyed," Hadler said of creating the "quilts."

In sports, area high schools are starting to add eSports teams.

What are eSports? Competitive video games.

High School eSports came to Wisconsin three years ago when the Wisconsin High School Esports Association was formed.

Originally, the WIHSEA included seven schools — including Milton. Now, the association includes more than 25 schools.

The Fort Atkinson High School eSports team is in its inaugural season with 30 members.

Players compete in four games: League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Esports: Local high school esports scene continues to grow The first known eSports competition took place in 1972 at Stanford University. Some 45 years later, eSports has made its way to the local high school scene in Wisconsin.

Photo of the day: Baby Races!

