LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship when they beat Minnesota at Soldier Field last season.
If the Vikings return the favor on Sunday, the climb toward a second straight division title would be a steep one.
“This is a division game, right?” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “At home against a pretty good defense and an offense right now that’s like tops in the league in running the football. ... You better come ready to buckle-your-chinstrap type deal. So the game is big. It’s a division, it’s at home. All these division games, we’re 0-1 right now at home versus a division opponent.”
The Bears (2-1) opened the NFL’s 100th season with a 10-3 loss at Soldier Field to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And they’ll try to avoid an 0-2 start at home with another loss to a division rival when they host the Vikings (2-1).
Chicago has won two in a row on the road since dropping the opener, beating Denver on a last-second field goal by Eddy Pineiro and dominating Washington 31-15 on Monday night. But after getting a breather against the Redskins, the Bears figure to face a more difficult challenge.
The Vikings have NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook and a defense that can give quarterbacks more than a few headaches. Then again, Minnesota will have to contend with Khalil Mack and Co.
They had no luck last year, getting swept by Chicago for the first time since 2011.
“They’re going to make plays, we’re going to make plays,” Cook said. “We’re going to see if we can keep that same energy the whole game, staying on schedule, sticking with the run. Whatever the play call is, just sticking with it if it don’t get what we want. Just stay on schedule, stick with it. It’s going to be a game of emotions.”
