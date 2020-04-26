Four Wisconsin Badgers were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend — running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Zack Baun, center Tyler Biadasz and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Ben Bartch, who played offensive line for St. John’s against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in an NCAA Division III semifinal, was the only Division III player drafted.
Here’s a roundup of the players with local ties whom were drafted and to where they’ll be playing:
Colts trade up to get Taylor
Taylor was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round with the No. 41 pick. The Colts did not have a first-round pick, but traded the Cleveland Browns their 44th and 106th to get the running back, who was a two-time unanimous first-team all-American at Wisconsin.
Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year college career.
He is also a two-time winner of the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back in college football.
Saints trade up to select Baun
The New Orleans Saints traded the 88th overall pick and a 2021 third-rounder to the Browns in order to draft Baun with the 74th pick in the draft.
Baun, who graduated from Brown Deer High School, was projected as a potential first-round pick after he had 12.5 sacks for the Badgers last season. He tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL Combine, which he said was a product of excessively consuming water to have a higher weight.
Cowboys trade up to take Biadasz
One month after Travis Frederick, a former Walworth Big Foot athlete and Wisconsin Badgers, retired as a Dallas center, the Cowboys drafted Biadasz, a former Amherst athlete and Wisconsin center with the 146th pick in the draft.
Dallas traded their 164th overall, and their 2021 fifth-round pick to the Eagles to take Biadasz, who left Wisconsin after his redshirt-junior season. Biadasz won the 2019 Rimington Award for being the best center in the nation and a unanimous first-team all-American last year.
Former Wisconsin Badger and Cowboy center Travis Frederick announced his retirement in March.
Lions draft Cephus
The Detroit Lions acquired Quintez Cephus with the 166th pick of the draft in the fifth round.
Cephus had 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Badgers in all three categories before earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors in 2019.
Cephus sat out the 2018 season while undergoing a sexual assault trial for which he was acquitted.
Jaguars draft Division III lineman
Ben Bartch was drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bartch played left tackle for the St. John’s Johnnies in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
He was a tight end at St. John’s initially, according to his NFL Draft & Combine Profile, but moved to left tackle before his junior season and started all 13 games in his first year at the position, earning second-team all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.
Bartch won first-team all-league in 2019 and Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 14 starts at left tackle as a senior.
