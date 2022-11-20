NFL Glance NFL Glance nateg Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PABuffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230NorthW L T Pct PF PABaltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244WestW L T Pct PF PAKansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAPhiladelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256NorthW L T Pct PF PAMinnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274WestW L T Pct PF PASeattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227Thursday’s GamesTennessee 27, Green Bay 17Sunday’s GamesAtlanta 27, Chicago 24Baltimore 13, Carolina 3Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MIDetroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16Washington 23, Houston 10Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OTCincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30Dallas 40, Minnesota 3Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa BayMonday’s GamesSan Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 24Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 27Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.Monday, Nov. 28Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown hires Mason Becker as economic development director Lake Mills airboat helps Johnson Creek fire clear smoke from Bobcat plant TDS Telecommunications expands with fiber in Fort Atkinson Overgrown, neglected Effigy Mounds in Whitewater need help, researcher says Fort Atkinson holds annual holiday parade Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-10
