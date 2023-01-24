NFL playoff glance nateg Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 21Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7Sunday, Jan. 22Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10San Francisco 19, Dallas 12Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 29AFCCincinnati at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)NFCSan Francisco at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (FOX)Super BowlSunday, Feb. 12At Glendale, Ariz.Conference Championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (FOX) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man dies in Jefferson County chase, crash Two girls, a dog and a mule: FFA grant funds unusual therapy animal Fort Atkinson's Gulig is new state poet laureate Jefferson spring referendum will determine future of fire and EMS services Fort Atkinson municipal parking ordinance draws fire online Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
