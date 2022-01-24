NFL playoff glance Jan 24, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10Sunday, Jan. 23L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OTConference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFCCincinnati at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)NFCSan Francisco at L.A. Rams, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.conference championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (NBC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wisconsin man convicted of killing, dismembering his parents Thomas H. Chwala Armed woman arrested in Cambridge Harold A. Thom Kari Ann Anderson Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
