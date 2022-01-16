Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 23

Arizona or L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

