NFL playoff glance Jan 16, 2022 4 hrs ago

Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23, Dallas 17
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 23
Arizona or L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m. (NBC)
Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
