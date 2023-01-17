NFL playoff results and schedule nateg Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wild-card Playoffsx-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at AtlantaSaturday, Jan. 14San Francisco 41, Seattle 23Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30Sunday, Jan. 15Buffalo 34, Miami 31N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17Monday, Jan. 16Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 21Jacksonville at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)Sunday, Jan. 22Cincinnati at Buffalo, 2 p.m. (CBS)Dallas at San Francisco, 5:30 p.m. (FOX) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man dies in Jefferson County chase, crash Jefferson County sets 2023 Clean Sweep events Jefferson County Journal: Week of Jan. 14 Origin of fatal fire discovered; cause of fire undetermined Milwaukee Art Museum advertises former Fort Atkinson High School student's ceramic art piece Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.