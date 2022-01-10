Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 15

Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.(CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

