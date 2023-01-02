NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Jan 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAy-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305SouthW L T Pct PF PAJacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389NorthW L T Pct PF PAx-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353WestW L T Pct PF PAy-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAx-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337SouthW L T Pct PF PAy-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367NorthW L T Pct PF PAy-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434WestW L T Pct PF PAy-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411e-Eliminated from playoffsx-clinched playoff spoty-clinched divisionSaturday’s GamesKansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.Sunday’s GamesCarolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire 10 Questions with Tammie Jaeger Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire We Energies Ixonia LNG plant could preclude temp reduction We Energies Ixonia LNG plant construction ahead of schedule Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
