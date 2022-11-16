NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAMiami 7 3 0 .700 252 241Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207NorthW L T Pct PF PABaltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207WestW L T Pct PF PAKansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAPhiladelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247NorthW L T Pct PF PAMinnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247WestW L T Pct PF PASeattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200Thursday's GamesTennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.Sunday's GamesCarolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa BayMonday's GamesSan Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 24Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 27Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.Monday, Nov. 28Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson holds annual holiday parade Jefferson County referendums meet with mixed responses Holiday parade is Saturday in Fort Atkinson TDS Telecommunications expands with fiber in Fort Atkinson 10 Questions with counselor and Helenville Christmas Parade organizer Vicki Milbrath Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-10
