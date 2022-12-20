NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344NorthW L T Pct PF PACincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309WestW L T Pct PF PAy-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAx-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315NorthW L T Pct PF PAy-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358WestW L T Pct PF PAy-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320e-Eliminated from playoffsx-clinched playoff spoty-clinched divisionThursday's GamesSan Francisco 21, Seattle 13Saturday's GamesMinnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OTCleveland 13, Baltimore 3Buffalo 32, Miami 29Sunday's GamesDetroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OTKansas City 30, Houston 24, OTNew Orleans 21, Atlanta 18Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16Denver 24, Arizona 15Las Vegas 30, New England 24Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12Monday's GamesGreen Bay 24, L.A. Rams 12Thursday, Dec. 22Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 24Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 25Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.Monday, Dec. 26L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson County sheriff's deputy injured in collision near Concord on Sunday Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Lucas fit for Jefferson County trial in fatal, August Sumner shooting Although ruling may have power to halt it, We Energies continues work on Ixonia tank Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to six months in jail for dog death Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.