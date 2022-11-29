NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Nov 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PABuffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205Indianapolis 4 7 1 .375 190 244Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260NorthW L T Pct PF PABaltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286Pittsburgh 4 7 0 .364 194 261WestW L T Pct PF PAKansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAPhiladelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280NorthW L T Pct PF PAMinnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305WestW L T Pct PF PASan Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253Thursday's GamesBuffalo 28, Detroit 25Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20Minnesota 33, New England 26Sunday's GamesCarolina 23, Denver 10Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OTJacksonville 28, Baltimore 27Miami 30, Houston 15N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10Washington 19, Atlanta 13L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OTKansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33Monday's GamesPittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17Thursday, Dec. 1Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 4Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.Open: Arizona, CarolinaMonday, Dec. 5New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson police investigating drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon Crash in Ixonia leaves one dead, one injured Saturday Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responds to serious injury crash Tuesday Youth clubs serve 250 Thanksgiving meals at Jefferson High School No 'glamorous' projects scheduled in Jefferson, but still a solid budget Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-24
