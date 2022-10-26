NFL standings and schedule nateg Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times EDTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PABuffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137NorthW L T Pct PF PABaltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162WestW L T Pct PF PAKansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAPhiladelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156SouthW L T Pct PF PAAtlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200NorthW L T Pct PF PAMinnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194WestW L T Pct PF PASeattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133Thursday's ResultArizona 42, New Orleans 34Sunday's ResultsBaltimore 23, Cleveland 20Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17Dallas 24, Detroit 6N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10Washington 23, Green Bay 21Las Vegas 38, Houston 20N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, PhiladelphiaMonday's ResultChicago 33 New England 14Thursday's GameBaltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.Sunday's GamesDenver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.Open: Kansas City, L.A. ChargersMonday's GameCincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mural brightens north wall of Jefferson's city hall Warm temps greet Jefferson downtown for celebration of new streetscape Whitewater Common Council announces finalists for city manager Fort Atkinson High School hosted Job Fair Thursday Golf carts allowed on Whitewater's streets Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-20
