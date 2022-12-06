NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PABuffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226SouthW L T Pct PF PATennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287NorthW L T Pct PF PABaltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277WestW L T Pct PF PAKansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAPhiladelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297NorthW L T Pct PF PAMinnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333WestW L T Pct PF PASan Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321L.A. Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280e-Eliminated from playoffsThursday's GamesBuffalo 24, New England 10Sunday's GamesBaltimore 10, Denver 9Cleveland 27, Houston 14Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14Green Bay 28, Chicago 19Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OTSan Francisco 33, Miami 17Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19Open: Arizona, CarolinaMonday's GamesTampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16Thursday, Dec. 8Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, WashingtonMonday, Dec. 12New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Work progresses at Ixonia We Energies liquid natural gas facility Fort Woman Who Killed Grandmother, Burned House Sentenced to Life Oconomowoc woman identified as person killed in Thanksgiving weekend crash Jefferson police investigating drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
