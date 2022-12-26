NFL Standings and Schedule nateg Dec 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times ESTAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAy-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291SouthW L T Pct PF PAJacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312e-Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358NorthW L T Pct PF PAx-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343WestW L T Pct PF PAy-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PAx-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308x-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 434 303N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313SouthW L T Pct PF PATampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350NorthW L T Pct PF PAy-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393WestW L T Pct PF PAy-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391e-Eliminated from playoffsx-clinched playoff spoty-clinched divisionThursday’s GamesJacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3Saturday’s GamesBaltimore 17, Atlanta 9Buffalo 35, Chicago 13Carolina 37, Detroit 23Cincinnati 22, New England 18Kansas City 24, Seattle 10Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10Houston 19, Tennessee 14San Francisco 37, Washington 20Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10Sunday’s GamesGreen Bay 26, Miami 20L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OTMonday’s GamesL.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 29Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.Sunday, Jan. 1Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.Miami at New England, 1 p.m.New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.Monday, Jan. 2Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 50-year Jefferson Fire Department volunteer has no plans to retire Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Lucas fit for Jefferson County trial in fatal, August Sumner shooting 'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma Jefferson County has help available for the lonely, depressed at holidays Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-22
