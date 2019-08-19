JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last week and a half on 19 traffic crashes, which injured seven people and resulted in four citations.
The tally also includes three vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Watertown
An apparent medical condition is listed as a cause of a one-vehicle crash at 3:55 p.m. July 28. The incident took place on Highway 19 eastbound, .27 mile east of Resa Lane.
The responding deputy’s report states that the driver appeared to be suffering from a medical condition which caused him to become disoriented.
The driver, John A. Smith, 64, Watertown, received “possible injury” in the crash and was trapped in the vehicle, having to be extricated by emergency personnel.
Smith was driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty four-door when the crash occurred.
The report states that the vehicle left the road to the south, entered a farm field and struck a tree. A law enforcement officer broke the front passenger window in order to gain access to the driver, who reportedly was semi-conscious and unable to exit the vehicle on his own.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. July 30 resulted in “suspected serious injury” to the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
The incident took place on County Highway Y westbound, 46 feet west of Cushman Road.
David Lee Culbert, 53, Sullivan, was operating a 2003 Infiniti G35 four-door car owned by Michael R. Wohfeil of Sullivan when the crash occurred.
According to the report, the vehicle was westbound on Highway Y when it veered off the road on the north side, went through a ditch and struck a tree.
The driver was extricated by emergency personnel and transported to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for medical treatment, the report said.
The driver said he had been drinking coffee before the crash and started coughing, causing his eyes to close, and the next thing he knew, he had struck a tree with his vehicle.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. July 30 resulted in three citations to the driver. The incident took place on County Highway C eastbound, one-quarter of a mile east of Kunz Road.
The driver, Andrew Robert Poast, 48, faces citations for failure to keep his vehicle under control, operating without the required insurance, and for failure to notify law enforcement of an accident.
He escaped injury in the crash.
Poast was driving a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria automobile when the incident occurred.
The crash report states that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway C, coming into a curve, when the driver continued straight and the vehicle entered the ditch. There, it reportedly struck a driveway and culvert located at W7189 Highway C.
The report states the vehicle then went airborne for around 40 feet, landing on a nearby lawn, damaging the lawn and ditch property owned by Arnold A. Jennerman.
The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch filled with water, the report said.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 13 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for unsafe lane deviation. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound, 373 feet north of High Road.
Chellie C. Johnson, 53, of Watertown, received the citation. She was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle owned by Basco Development LLC, Watertown.
Meanwhile, Aaron D. Wolstein, 37, was operating a 2003 International 4000 heavy truck owned by Bulk Fluid Systems of St. Paul Park, Minn.
Both drivers escaped injury.
According to the report, the Chevrolet was merging onto Highway 26 southbound while the truck was in the far left lane, also southbound.
The SUV moved into the left lane to pass a southbound semi-truck, the report said, and there it collided with the truck driven by Wolstein.
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 10:17 a.m. Aug. 2 resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson man for inattentive driving. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 12 eastbound, 134 feet east of North Oakland Road.
Kenneth H. O’Neil, 73, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu four-door. He escaped injury in the crash.
The report states that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 12 when it crossed the intersection with North Oakland Road and struck an Alliant Energies pole, coming to rest in the grass.
O’Neil told law enforcement officials that he had fallen asleep while in the ditch and awoke when the vehicle stopped in the ditch.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 11:156 a.m. Aug. 2 resulted in a citation to a Sullivan driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
The incident took place on County Highway D southbound, 1,082 feet north of Pine Lane.
Taylor Thomas Phillips, 17, was operating a 2010 Dodge Caravan van owned by Eric D. Phillips, Sullivan, when the crash took place.
The report states that the vehicle was southbound on Highway D when it exited a curve and crossed into the northbound lane.
Phillips reportedly then swerved hard to the right in an attempt to avoid a northbound vehicle, causing his van to enter the ditch and strike a “curve ahead” sign and roadside property owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
The driver again over-corrected, the report said, causing the vehicle to re-enter the road, spin 180 degrees and going into the east ditch.
The driver told deputies that he was distracted by a water bottle tipping as he maneuvered a curve.
Town of Sumner
A one-vehicle crash at 10:07 p.m. Aug. 3 resulted in a citation to a Whitewater man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
The incident took place on State Highway 106 eastbound, 459 feet east of Bingham Road.
The driver, James Leigh Stevenson, 52, escaped injury in the crash, the report stated, but he was transported by ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital for other undisclosed reasons.
Medical information has been redacted from the report, but the responding deputy noted that Stevenson was under the influence of medication, drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
He was operating a 2007 Chevrolet light truck when the crash occurred. The report states that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 106 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve and it entered the north ditch.
There, the truck started going sideways, the report said. The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side and slid across the road, stopping in the eastbound lanes of Highway 106, facing north.
The driver reportedly could not pull himself out of the vehicle and needed assistance.
