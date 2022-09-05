COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. -- The fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team dropped its season opener 24-10 to Saint John's University, ranked fifth according to d3football.com, in Collegeville, Minn. Saturday afternoon.

The Warhawks, who also saw a 10-game nonconference win streak come to an end, held the advantage in the ground game and the defense forced eight three-and-outs in the contest, but a few mistakes proved costly down the stretch.

Load comments