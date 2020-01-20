Northland College names dean's list Jan 20, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASHLAND — Northland College has named the following students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2019 term. Megan Jordan, a senior from Fort Atkinson, and Kayla Preisler a freshman from Ixonia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board president, two others resign from Palmyra-EagleFeds knocked on Jefferson County’s doors during prohibitionBecker, Fort Atkinson businessman, community leader, to announce candidacy for Assembly District 33Lloyd P. KnoepfelJohnson Creek advances second Kwik TripFort businesses hit by gift card scamDianne R. HebbeKwik Trip and ProhibitionRichard 'Dick' TraxlerDaniel C. Christianson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Fort Atkinson football: Grayvold out; Blackhawks looking for head coach Northland College names dean's list Victims of house fire that killed 4 in Wisconsin identified GOP Pints and Politics event set for Thursday Arts Alliance holding 'Souper Bowl' Williams to repersent Fort for Good Citizen award Jubilate Community Singers begin new season Teen found unresponsive after fall from park cliff Local Info and Services Stolen Sisters exhibition set at Crossman Gallery Jan. 30 to Feb. 29 Keep winter’s chill away with music by guest artists, faculty concerts at UW-W Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills holding 'Souper Bowl' Fort branch of AAUW offering scholarships for women Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association hosting pre-convention online public auction and raffle Dip for Dozer set Feb. 8 in Lake Ripley Park, Cambridge Local filmmaker to show work in Watertown Rainbow Hospice Care celebrates its 30th anniversary, unveils '30 for 30' campaign Four traffic crashes reported in Jefferson County School District of Fort Atkinson's Barganz achieves National Board certification Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Newsletters Classified Ads Arby's Job Fair McDermott Wayne Hayes Mike Foerster Bulletin
