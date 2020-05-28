JEFFERSON — Adaleen A. Hogan, 83, entered eternal life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Sylvan Assisted Living in Jefferson.
She was born April 30, 1937, in Fort Atkinson, to Emma J. Hendrickson and John Howard Hogan, Sr.
She moved to Marquette, Mich. as a youngster and attended schools there.
After graduation from Graveraet High School, she relocated to Chicago with her mother.
She found employment at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago as the administrative assistant to the nursing director and remained there for 20 years. Adaleen recruited the intern nurses from Thailand, and helped them to find housing and adjust to living in the United States. She maintained many friendships with them, even after leaving Jackson Park.
In 1980, Adaleen moved back to Marquette to care for her ailing mother. In 1983 she returned to Chicago and attended Roosevelt University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.
Upon graduation, she accepted a position with the State of Illinois Pollution Control Board as administrative associate and retired from there in 2002.
Adaleen moved back to Marquette and purchased her brother’s home there. She became an Auxiliary member of Post 44 of the American Legion. She was excited to participate in all its activities, especially serving as chairman of the annual Memorial Day Poppy Campaign for several years, during which sales were a huge success under her leadership.
She was an avid reader, who loved to sew and cook. Dozens of Adaleen’s famous Chicago Crunch cookies were enjoyed by family and friends.
She was a loving and caring aunt, as well as a dedicated mentor and role model to her many nieces and nephews.
Adaleen is survived by her sister, Dorothy (the late Charles) Weigel of Marquette; brothers, Richard (Judy) Hogan of Cape Coral, Fla., and Terry (the late Mary Ellen) Hogan of White Lake, Mich.
She also is survived by many nieces and nephews, Kelly (Jim) Wedge of Jefferson, Dr. Casey L. Hogan of Chicago, Ill., Amy (Fred) Latsko of Chicago, Ill., Thomas J. Hogan of Manteno, Ill., Jamie Hogan (Steve Modory) of Valparaiso, Ind., Sandy (Mike) Murray of Marquette, Cheryl Jones of Marquette, Robert (Marie) King of Marquette, Bethany Forbes of Tomah, Jeanne (the late Tim) Roidl of Marquette, Kathy (Jim) Porchet of Palm Coast, Fla., Tim (Darlene) Weigel of Dacono, Colo., Fred (Olga) Weigel of Kingsville, Texas, Lori (Paul) Tourish of Katy, Texas, and Tony Hogan of White Lake, Mich.; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carol (the late Arthur) Huempfner, John Howard Hogan, Jr. and Marylou (the late William) King, all of Marquette; dear sister-in-law, Delores (Anderson) Hogan of Midlothian; Ricky Hogan and Scott Hogan of Midlothian, Ill., and Pat King of Marquette.
Memorials made be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson, WI 53549.
A memorial service will be held later this year in Marquette.
Serving the family is Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.
