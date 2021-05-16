July 17, 1934 - May 10, 2021
Jefferson, WI - ADDIE MAE RADER, 86 of Jefferson, died on Monday, May 10 2021 at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson.
She was born on July 17, 1934 in Janesville to Clay and Elizabeth "Betty" (Robins) Thelen. She married Charles Rader in September 5, 1953 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Together they had six children. He preceded her in death in 2008. Raising a big family Addie enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, baking and sewing for her family. She also enjoyed her camper up North and an Old Fashion with her Friday Fish Fry. After her children were grown, she enjoyed working as an Aid for the Jefferson Bus Company for 25 years and Dousman Transportation Company for another 5 years. Her grandchildren great grandchildren and her great-great grandchild were the light of her life.
She is survived by her children Barbara (Skip) Streng of Fort Atkinson, Kenneth (Joni) Rader of Fort Atkinson, Janet (Robert) Schuenke of Jefferson, Linda (Daniel) Schoenherr of Jefferson, JoAnne (Eric) Rueth of Jefferson and Virginia Rader (Bryan Martin) of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Allan (Michelle) Streng, Brandon (Aleah) Streng, Kristy (Jeremy) DeBlare, Mitch (Carolyn) Schuenke, Ryan Schuenke, Jennifer Sterwald, Randy (Nacole) Schoenherr, Trent Rueth and Kyia (Ethan) Kohls; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
She is preceded by her parents, husband Charles, brothers Herb Thelen and Clayton Thelen and sister Rosemarie Lenz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, May 21 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at the Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson. Special thank you to the Staff at Sylvan Crossing for the wonderful care they gave to mom.
In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice or to St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Addie's memory would be appreciated.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
