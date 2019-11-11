JEFFERSON — Adelgunde Sindermann, 86, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Adel was born on May 8, 1933, in Germany, the daughter of Christoph and Ida (Buss) Perschke. The family boarded the Hershey Ship when Adel was 18 and moved to the Lake Mills, Wis., area. Adel worked for her passage in the kitchen, dancing while others were seasick.
Upon arriving in Lake Mills, Adel met Franz Sindermann and the two were married on Oct. 10, 1953, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. The couple had four children and enjoyed 47 years of marriage, until his death in the year 2000.
Adel crocheted and gave away her coveted slippers, afghans and scarves to family and friends. She was an excellent cook, serving two to three meats at dinners, homemade chicken soup and dumplings, doughnuts and kuchen. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens. She treasured her family and each grandchild thought they were the most special. Oma reminded all of us to “shtick together like glue.”
Adel made people feel special, making friends feel like family. She was “Oma” to many — a title she wore proudly. Adelgunde, Gundel, Adel, “Oma” and “great-Oma” was a feisty, tough cookie who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Willi (Gudrun) Sindermann of Deerfield, Richard Sindermann of Jefferson, Barbara (Kenneth) Frank of Jefferson, and Robert (Yvonne) Sindermann of McFarland; seven grandchildren, Paul, Adam, Bonnie, Nicole, Erin (Aaron), Lindsay (Derek), and Shannon; four great-grandchildren, Adel, Callen, Emery and baby-boy Kramer on the way; and Tante Guste Buss of Ontario, Canada. Adel also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Victor, Gustav and Ewald; and a sister, Ingrid.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at St. John’s Evangelicval Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Adel will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. For directions or to place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.