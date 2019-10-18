Aili Nankervis, 91, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
She lived most of her life in Ishpeming, Mich., moving to Fort Atkinson to be close to family.
Survivors include her son, Robert Nankervis of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Christine (Tom) Donnelly of Jefferson; grandchildren, Troy (Masha) Donnelly of Carmel, Ind., and Tami Baker of Janesville; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2017, and great-grandson Dyllon Baker in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care given to Aili.
Funeral services will be held in Ishpeming, Mich., at the Bjork & Zhulkie Funeral Home.
Locally, the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent at www.bjorkzhulkie.com/obituary and/or www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
