April 21, 1944 - May 26, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Alan "Al" Cashore was born April 21, 1944 in Edgerton, Wisconsin to Raymond and Clara (Moldenhauer) Cashore. He tragically passed away from a farm accident on May 26, 2021.
Al was employed by General Motors for over 40 years. Al enjoyed big game hunting in The Yukon, Kodiak Island, Canada, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona. Al enjoyed his farm, his horses, and his dogs.
Al is survived by his loving companion, Birdie Langholff of 33 years and her daughter, Tracie Stammer; sisters: Kay Zastoupil, Mardell (Larry) Johnson, Darlene Cunningham and his brother Delton "Butch" Cashore; and sister-in-law Donna (Doug) Cashore; Myrtle Griffin, Edna Cooper, Ruth, Frank and Erwin Langholff and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Doug, Wayne, and Richard Cashore, sister and brother-in-law Germain (Marvin) Biermann, brother-in-laws: Russ Zastoupil and Glenn Cunningham.
A "Memorial Service" will be held at 12pm on Saturday June 19, 2021 with Pastor Matthew Krenke officiating. Visitation will start at 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Following the service there will be a social gathering and luncheon at "The Gathering Place" 715 Campus Street, Milton. Birdie and Tracie would like to say a very special "Thank You" to family, friends and neighbors that have all been so supportive during this difficult time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.