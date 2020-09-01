JEFFERSON — Alan D. “Al” Jergenson, 70, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
Al was born on April 17, 1950, in Sparta, the son of Bernice and Nona (Teal) Jergenson. He grew up in the Sparta area and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1976, earning a degree in Administration.
Al worked 28 years at Friskies (now Nestle-Purina) in Jefferson as a purchaser and retired in 2013.
On Oct. 14, 1983, Al married Kathryn Derus in Jefferson.
Al loved playing and watching sports. He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan and looked forward to his yearly golf trip to Tennessee with friends.
Al and Kathy enjoyed time spent together in Arizona, even though they only were able to be there three years.
The couple often shot pool and considered themselves “sharks.” Camping in the Wisconsin Dells with friends always was a highlight.
Al was a man of substance. He was a loving husband, a calm and dedicated father, a loyal and true friend — who always was willing to help and had the patience of a saint. Al will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jergenson of Jefferson; children, Sara Vernig of Plymouth, Minn., and Christine (Tom) Messmer of Whitewater; grandchildren, Gavin and Breahna Vernig; siblings, Bert (Shirley) of Gallatin, Tenn., Gary (Sam) Heber of Springs, Ark., and Dann (Jincey) of Langley, Wash. Al also is survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Megan, in infancy; and his brother, Steven.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the many staff of Rainbow Hospice Care for the loving care given to Al.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s name to Rainbow Hospice Care would be greatly appreciated.
A private celebration of Al’s life will be held at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
