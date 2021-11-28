Jefferson, WI - Alan L. Neipert, 69 of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Alan was born on April 21, 1952, in Watertown, WI, the son of Harold and Eleanore (Walent) Neipert. He grew up on the family farm in Helenville and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1970. Alan worked for Praxair Distribution Inc. and was extremely successful in his sales position until his retirement in the early 2000's, when he was diagnosed with MS. Bowling, playing baseball for the Helenville Rebels, and skiing were some of his favorite ways to pass time. On a ski trip, Alan met the love of his life Nicolette Wolf and the two were married May 13, 2000, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville after dating for 25 years. The couple enjoyed golfing together and played over 100 Wisconsin courses together. Alan and Nikki also liked to visit local taverns for beer and pizza to socialize. The couple were married 19 years, until her death in 2019. Alan was a generous man who fulfilled needs in his community, especially in his church. Much of the land that St. Peter's School in Helenville occupies was in the Neipert family and Alan continued this tradition of benevolence on numerous occasions. Although he could give people a hard time, he was a humble man and made an impression on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.
Alan is survived by: his siblings Barbara (Ken) Koch of Green Bay and Ken (Linda) Neipert of Fort Atkinson; nieces and nephews Brad (Eileen), Bethene' (Eric), Kimberley (Josh), Elizabeth (Dan), and Nicholaus. Alan is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Alan's name to MS research or cancer research.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Alan will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Evergreen cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.