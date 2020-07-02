JEFFERSON — Albert F. “Bud” Klug, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1927, to Walter and Alice (Ruske) Klug in the Town of Farmington, where he attended Farmington Center grade school and later Johnson Creek High School from which he graduated in 1944.
On Oct. 23, 1948, he married Ardes Degner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Ixonia. Their marriage was blessed with four children:
daughters, Dianne (the Rev. Philip) Koelpin of Greenville and Debra (Randy) Stauffer of Jefferson; sons, Charles “Chuck” (Bev) Klug of Jefferson and James “Jim” (Anne) Klug of Jefferson; 12 grandchildren: Shelley (the Rev. Andrew) Fix, Mary (the Rev. Joel) Heckendorf, the Rev. David (Toni) Koelpin, the Rev. Stephen (Katie) Koelpin, Thomas (Jessica) Klug, Peter (Amy) Stauffer, Heidi (Corey) Gerth and Elise (Charles) Hougan; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bud was an insurance agent with Farmers Mutual Insurance, which later became American Family Insurance Company, from 1950 to 2009.
In the 1960s, Bud drove school bus for Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
He and Ardes owned and operated the A & W in Jefferson from 1967 to 1978. In 1990 they were honored to be crowned Gemuetlichkeit King and Queen.
Bud was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson, and served on the church council, school board and stewardship board. He also served on the General Board and Board of Regents of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
He was a member of the Thursday Morning Breakfast Club which he looked forward to every week.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Myron and Howard; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Burial will follow in Christberg Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lakeside Lutheran High School or St. John’s Lutheran Church/School.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson will be assisting the family.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
