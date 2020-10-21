March 5, 1924 - October 17, 2020
Cambridge, WI - Albert Walter Spiron, age 96 was born March 5, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on October 17, 2020 at his home in Cambridge, Wisconsin.
Albert was born to parents Albert and Leora (Ziervogal) Spiron, growing up during the Great Depression. Albert served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was stationed in Europe and ended his tour in Marseille France. He started with the 358th Company and was transferred to the 360th Engineer Company. Albert drove and operated the motorized compressor vehicle. He operated repairing tools to work on bridges, roads and vehicles. Albert was awarded the silver star, he was a T5-Technician.
When his tour of duty was ended Albert worked for Belmont Radio which became AT & T. He worked for them for many years. Upon retirement in 1988 he moved to WI to be closer to his sisters and family. He then drove school bus for Cambridge, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson school districts ending that career with Fort Atkinson. He was well into his 80's when he retired.
Albert is survived by his best friend, his dog Cookie. He is also survived by his sister Lorraine Spiron of Cambridge. Godson Nephew David (Cheryl) Kilburg of Fort Atkinson, Gerald (Patti) Kilburg of Ripon, Richard Kilburg, Christine (Kevin) Lowrey and Cindy (Dan) Dudley all of Cambridge. Robert (Amy) Kilburg of Oregon, WI and many great nieces and nephews.
Albert was predeceased by his parents and sister Lois and brother in law Raymond Kilburg. In addition to niece Pamela Kilburg, nephew Randy Kilburg and great niece Michelle Kilburg.
Per Albert's wishes he will be cremated with no formal services to be held.
He wanted to thank Rainbow Hospice for all their wonderful care given during the last few months. He also wanted to thank Cheryl and niece Stephanie for all the love and care over the years and especially the last 4 months.
Memorials may be sent to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County or the Jefferson County Humane Society per Alberts request.
