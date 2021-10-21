Fort Atkinson, WI - Alfred Lee Virgil, 84, Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson, WI.
Alfred was born on August 20, 1937 in Buchannon, MI to Oscar Lavern and Katherine (Nicodemus) Virgil. He married Lucille Schultz on August 31, 1957 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson. Alfred worked for Highway Trailer in Edgerton as a certified welder. He also worked for Crepaco, Uncle Josh Bait Company, Joe Tate Sanitation Dept. and did roofing as a side job. Alfred was active at Bethany Lutheran Church in their men's club, dart ball and Lutheran Pioneers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucille, Fort Atkinson; children Terry Virgil, Cambridge, Roger Virgil, Watertown, Michael Virgil, Fort Atkinson, and Tammy Virgil, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren: Jason (Katie) Virgil, Cory Virgil, Daniel Virgil, Jessica, Samantha, and Mary; 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Barry, Edith and Larry.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church 404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Virgil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
