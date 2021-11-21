Alice E. (Schroeder) Ashworth

Lake Mills, WI - Alice E. Ashworth, 85, Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, November 14.
She was born on March 9, 1936 in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Harvey and Alma Schroeder.
Alice married James Ashworth of Jefferson on May 26, 1956 in Georgia, where she was a military wife and mother for several years before returning to Lake Mills with her husband and children. Alice worked as a CNA where this became her life long career and passion, to care for others. She worked at St. Coletta's, Countryside Nursing Home, and Willow Brook Nursing Home. Alice retired in 2015, but still found herself visiting patients in the nursing home for many years.
Alice enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting Holiday gatherings with her family. She enjoyed spending time her family and friends and always put their needs before hers.
Survivors include her children Dawn (Don) Edmondson of Waterloo, Joe Heintz of Lake Mills, Gail (Joe Pastor) Jahn of North Carolina, James (Heidi) Ashworth Jr. of Jefferson; grandchildren Danielle (Andy) Heine, Heather (Adam) Hegge, Travis (Kelly North) Graham, Michael Carr, Robert Jahn, Lindsay (John Armour) Jahn, Jamie Ashworth, Brittany Ashworth, Lauren Hughes, Krissy Hughes, Robert Pastor, Shawn Pastor, Krystin (Jacob) Andersen, Brandon (Kendra) Knaack; great-grandchildren Cole Beavers, Gracyn, Rylan, and Tarryn Heine, Elijah Riess and Aliyah Hegge, Jameson and Finley Graham, Mia Ashworth, Seth and Sofia Hughes-Tiedemann, Skylar, Spencer, and Sawyer Hughes, Micah, Lane, and Asher Andersen, Olivia and Mackenzie Jo Knaack; brother Earl (Becky) Schroeder; other relatives and friends; special pet Sage.
She was proceeded in death by her husband James Ashworth, her daughter Diana Heintz, her parents Harvey and Alma Schroeder, her sister and brother-in-law Norma and Arnold Keipert.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 28 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Ashworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.