June 6, 1926 - December 2, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Alice Friese Ventura
Whitewater - Alice F. Ventura, 94, died on December 2, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Alice was born in St. Cloud, MN, but spent most of her youth in State College, PA, returning summers to the family lake home in central Minnesota.
On March 22, 1948, she married George J. Ventura in State College. The couple lived in Pennsylvania for several years before moving to Escanaba, MI. They returned to Pennsylvania briefly before settling in Hales Corners, WI. They spent two years in New Orleans, LA, before returning to Wisconsin for good, retiring in 1985 to their lake home in Palmyra.
Alice received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University in 1948, and a master's degree in Clinical Psychology in the late 1960s. She worked as a Clinical Psychologist, retiring from Milwaukee County in 1985.
Alice was a woman of amazing energy and creativity, always trying out and succeeding at new things. If there was something new in cooking, she wanted to try making it for her family. She played the piano and flute, and passed her love of music along to her children and grandchildren. Over the years, she spent time mastering sewing, knitting, crocheting, batik, watercolor painting, and more, even buying herself a loom to weave her own fabric and taking a welding class to pursue sculpture. She had both a sense of adventure and a streak of whimsy, which she shared with her children and grandchildren.
Alice was also a die-hard Packers fan, rarely missing a game and mentally writing notes to the coaching staff. She also enjoyed listening to Brewers games in her later years.
Her adventures outside the home including getting a pilot's license in her 50s and founding the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band in her 70s. She and George loved cars and driving, and the two of them owned and drove many sports cars and Model Ts that George had restored. She also served on the Palmyra-Eagle School Board and Wisconsin Library Board.
Alice is survived by her sons Bruce (Tina Hall) and Steve (Margaret Krome), daughter Bev (Kurt Kleparski), and daughter-in-law Mary Voght. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Marian Friese, and brother-in-law Jack (Betty) Ventura, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and son, Bill.
Due to pandemic restrictions the family will have a private online gathering to celebrate Alice's life. Any memorials can be directed to the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
