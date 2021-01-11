September 28, 1923 - January 10, 2021
FORT ATKINSON, WI - Alice Hendrickson, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in rural Monroe, WI., on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Dora (Bayrhoffer) Lehnherr.
Alice attended Franklin Rural School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1940. She then attended Normal School in Monroe where she earned her teaching certificate. Alice taught school for many years until she stayed home to raise her five sons. She returned to teaching at Opportunities, Inc. and MATC in Fort Atkinson until she retired.
Alice married Robert Hendrickson on Oct. 25, 1942, in Monroe. They moved to Fort Atkinson in 1962, where they raised their family. Robert preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2000.
Alice's greatest enjoyment in life was her family. She loved cooking and baking, and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden, writing and teaching.
Alice was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Fort Atkinson. Her Christian Faith was central to her life. She loved reading scripture and teaching Sunday School for many years.
Alice is survived by her children, Alan (Mary) Hendrickson of Mount Horeb, Deacon David (Pat) Hendrickson of Sun Prairie, Dr. Gerald (Jana) Hendrickson of Oshkosh, Stephen (Sue) Hendrickson of Thackerville, Okla., and Robert Hendrickson of Fort Atkinson; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Alice was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald; her daughter, Lynn; her brothers, Nathan and Harold Lehnherr; and her sisters, Thelma Demming, Zelma Bauman and Leona Nayert.
The family would like to thank Caring Angels, Rainbow Hospice and all of the caregivers that have loved and cared for Alice during her last years of life.
A private funeral service will be held with immediate family. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Alice's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Interment will be at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery in Argyle, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
