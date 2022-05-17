Helenville, WI - Alice I. Lynch, 92 of Helenville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills.
Alice was born February 14, 1930, in Jefferson, the daughter of Ralph and Stella (Bass) Rueth. On June 5, 1948, she married John "Jack" Lynch in Jefferson and the couple had two sons, spending 20 years together until his death in 1968. Alice and Jack owned and operated a service station in Helenville called Lynch's Garage, which is now Ron's Market. Alice's true passion was serving people around her, and she used her job as an Avon representative to connect with new friends and make meaningful memories. In her younger years, Alice loved her polka music and enjoyed going out dancing with her friends. She was a friend to everyone she met, and always found the good in any situation. A caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Alice was the matriarch of her family and would drop everything to help anyone in need. She enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found feeding and watching the wild birds. Alice was a faithful member of St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church in Sullivan and proudly served on the church council. Alice was a cherished and admired member of her family and her community, and she will be deeply missed.
Alice is survived by: her sons Steve (Susan) Lynch of Helenville and John (Denise) Lynch of Helenville; grandchildren Sean, Shane and Heather (Nic) Doucette; great-grandchildren Kallen, Grant, Verity and a baby boy on the way; sisters Terri Humphrey of Austin, TX, and Marion Dummer of Jefferson. Alice is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack in 1968, and brother Ralph Rueth.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Mike Hill, Alice's friend and long-time house mate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church of Sullivan with Fr. Mariadas Bekala presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Alice will be laid to rest at the parish cemetery following the Mass.
