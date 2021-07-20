Alice Joan (Schumacher) Beach

July 6, 1932 - July 18, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Alice Joan Beach, 89, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Wellington Place in Fort Atkinson.
Alice was born on July 6, 1932 in Coon Valley, WI to Joseph and Mary (Kaiser) Schumacher. She graduated from LaCrosse Aquinas High School. She worked for many years at Harold's Pancake House in Fort Atkinson. Alice also worked for over 20 years at Alverno St. Coletta as a caregiver. She loved her grandchildren, cooking and baking at home as well as at Soup's On for her son.
She is survived by her children: Sarah (John) Wendorf, Beaver Dam, Paul (Linda) Beach, Virginia Beach, VA, Sandy (Terry) Beggs, Fort Atkinson, Pat (Lisa) Beach, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Joe (Jenny) Wendorf, Kelly (Rob) Scheinkoenig, Regi (Denise) Dremler, Brianna (Cody) Hershberger, Keiffer (Stephanie Trujillo) Beach, Garrett Carson, Kyle (Karly Gdaniec) Beggs, Trista (Andy) Taylor, Talia (Danny) Fairfield, Terrance (Dani) Beach; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Beach Jr; siblings Bud, Alois, John, Marie and Betty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jefferson, WI. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30am until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Place, especially John and Stacy, for the care they showed to Alice.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.