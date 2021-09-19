Fort Atkinson, WI - Alice Rose Mattoon, 88, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Sienna Crest Memory Care. Alice was born on March 11, 1933 in Jefferson, WI to Reuben and Alice (Robbins) Engsberg. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1951. On June 15, 1957 she married David Mattoon. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2020. Alice worked for Farmers and Merchants Bank in Jefferson for 25 years as a bank teller. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cake decorating and volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul. She was the first female licensed pilot in Jefferson County in 1955. Alice was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Jefferson. She is survived by her children: Laurel (Dana Dudley) Mattoon, Madison, Leanne (Jack) Huber, Sun Prairie; Grandchildren: David (Jenny) Huber, Nathan Lemke, Jacob (Dawn) Huber; great-grandchildren: Cayden Bullock, Quinn and Camille Huber; sister-in-law Vi Engsberg and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son: Daniel James Mattoon; great-grandson: Jericho Huber; brothers: Ray, Eugene and Merle Engsberg; sisters: Irene Biederman, and Marjorie Soellner. Funeral Services for Alice and David Mattoon will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00am at Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Mattoon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.