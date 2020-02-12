WHITEWATER — Alice Scherer died peacefully at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater on Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 91, following a brave “tussle” with cancer.
Alice was born on Nov. 6, 1928, in Burlington, to William and Alma Reineman.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Education.
Alice married David Scherer in 1953.
She began her long teaching career at a one-room schoolhouse in Racine County for one year. She moved to Cooper School in Burlington for four years, and then on to Lincoln and Washington elementary schools in Whitewater for 25 years.
After her retirement in 1988, Alice generously donated her time and talent by volunteering 14,000-plus hours at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, as well as Meals on Wheels, the Whitewater Public Library, ringing the Red Bell for the Salvation Army, and always lending a helping hand whenever she was needed.
She thoroughly enjoyed time with her extended family, especially on holidays and family reunions.
Her passion was traveling the world. Countless trips took her to six of the seven continents. Alice always was up for an adventure, whether it was riding a camel in Africa, going on safari, hang-gliding at age 79 or trekking to see the Polar Bears in Manitoba, Canada (at age 85). She very much enjoyed seeing the world and making new friends.
Always trying to perfect her golf game, she became particularly perturbed whenever she shot over 50, sometimes blaming her clubs and often stopping on the way home to buy a new one.
Alice lived her faith and was a member of First English Lutheran Church for 67 years.
She is survived by sons, Dan (Dee-dee) of San Diego, Calif., and Tim (Diane) of New Berlin; and grandchildren, Emily Scherer, Ryan Scherer and Lauren Accola (Stuart).
Alice was preceded in death by her husband David; parents, William and Alma Reineman; brothers, Lester Bohnsack, Ralph Bohnsack and Ken Bohnsack; and infant twin sisters, Helen and Doris. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law from “Generation One,” Reta Bohnsack and Mary Bohnsack.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with services to follow.
Everyone is invited to lunch at 841 Brewhouse, Whitewater, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Fairhaven Senior Services or First English Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven for their care and dedication to Alice. Special thanks to supportive care nurses Laurie and Edith. Also, thank you to Dr. Eastman and nurse Dana at the UW-Cancer Center/Johnson Creek and to Rainbow Hospice.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family.
