November 4, 1931 - April 14, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Allan (Al) Dale Peters, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on April 14th, 2022 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Al was born on November 4th, 1931 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Wilbert W. and Ethel (McPetrie) Peters.
He grew up and attended Storm Lakes very first kindergarten, which is when he first met Norma Ellis, his future wife. Al attended Storm Lake public schools, where he excelled in sports, particularly in football and track.
Al started dating Norma during his Junior year. They eloped to North Carolina in 1952 during his Junior year at college. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before her passing on September 26th, 2021. They lived in Manchester, Keokuk, and Eagle Grove in Iowa where they raised their three sons, Kent, Kim and Kelly.
Al went to Buena Vista college in Storm Lake and then to the University of Northern Iowa where he received his Bachelor's degree in Art education. He went to Western Illinois University where he received his Master of Science degree. During college Al lettered two years in football. He taught Art for two years in Manchester, Iowa schools and for 9 years at Keokuk, Iowa Jr. high school. Al became Vice Principal of Keokuk Senior High School and after two years took the position of Principal. Four years later Al took the Position of Principal, working on an experimental program at Eagle Grove Middle school in Iowa. In 1976, Al took a position as Principal to institute a middle school program in Jefferson, WI. He was fortunate to inherit a wonderful staff in Jefferson and established an excellent middle school program. He traveled and conducted many workshops and presentations on Middle level education for schools, colleges and organizations around the state and across the Midwest. He even traveled to New Mexico and held a workshop for a Navajo boarding school. Al retired in 1994 after 18 years at Jefferson middle school.
While in High school and College Al taught swimming and life guarded for the city of Storm Lake. In Keokuk he managed the municipal swimming pool, and in Buena Vista county he was director of swimming and water safety for six summers. He was also on the board of directors of the South Lee county American Red Cross.
Al and Norma loved to fish and boat. After moving to Jefferson he and Norma built a house on the Rock River so they could enjoy their love of water. He loved watching the Packers but his real enjoyment came from college football, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was an avid reader. Al also volunteered his time at Hoard museum and Aztalan State Park.
Al is survived by his son, Kelly (Debbie Jones) Peters; daughter-in-law, Cindy (Stepp) Peters; sister-in-law, June Ellis; step-brother-in-law, Jaime Ellis; Step-sister-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Peterson; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Norma (Ellis) Peters; sons, Kent Peters, Kim Peters; daughter-in-law, Jane (Kutcher) Peters, and brother-in-law Bob Ellis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reena Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Al. He had many "favorites" there.
At Al's request, there will be no formal services. The family will hold a private gathering in Storm Lake, Iowa at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Al's name to Rainbow Hospice or to the Jefferson Humane Society.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
