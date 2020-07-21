EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Almeada Tipton, 77, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Almeada was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Wheeling, W.V., the daughter of William Paul Tipton. She resided in the area most of her life.
Almeada leaves behind two sons, Joseph Williams of New York City and Robert Williams of Ireland. Also surviving are three brothers: Bruce (Deb), Ron, and W. Preston Tipton; one sister, Kathy Coughenour; her granddaughter, Sarah Williams; and great-grandson, Gary Rawleigh.
As per her wishes, there will be no funeral. An open house will take place at her home in East Liverpool.
