Alphonse J. "Zim" Zimmerman

January 22, 2021
Fort Atkison, WI - Alphonse "Zim" Zimmerman, 90, Fort Atkinson, passed away on January 22, 2021 at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Zim was born on January 30, 1930 in Nekoosa, WI to Joseph and Anna (Frener) Zimmerman. He graduated from Alexander High School, Nekoosa, WI in 1947.
Alphonse joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and served until 1962. While serving in Germany from 1951-1955, he had the opportunity to visit his parent's family in Switzerland several times. Along with 25 other servicemen, he had an audience with Pope Pious the XII at the Cysteine Chapel at the Vatican. From 1958-1962 he was stationed in Watertown, WI at the United States Air Force Liaison office, for the Wisconsin Wing-Civil Air Patrol. While in Watertown he met and was united in marriage to Doris Ann Richter on May 13, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richwood, WI. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed by APV Crepaco in Lake Mills for 30 years, retiring in 1991.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion. He volunteered at Fort Healthcare, St. Vincent de Paul in Jefferson and the Hoard Historical Museum. Zim enjoyed working in his hosta garden, collecting beer memorabilia and watching and caring for the birds in his yard.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Doris; son, Brent (Karen) Zimmerman, Mosinee, WI; daughter, Carla (Ronald) VanderMause, Neenah, WI; grandchildren, Eric and Kevin Zimmerman, Lauren, Nathan and Taylor VanderMause; sister, Mary Manske, Port Edwards, WI; several nieces, nephews and relatives in Switzerland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Zimmerman; brother Alex; brother-in-law, Ronald Manske.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1660 Endl Blvd Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
