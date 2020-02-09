Alva J. Lacy, 94, of Fort Atkinson, went home to her Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Alva was born on Jan. 21, 1926, in Emma, Ky., daughter of the late Harry and Dora (Dawson) Branham.
On Jan. 21, 1946, she married the love of her life, James Lacy. He preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1993.
Alva was a woman of deep faith.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Lacy of Fort Atkinson, Pam (Dale) Woodruff of Fort Atkinson, Mary Lacy of Brandon and Pat Lacy (Greg Nagy) of Fort Atkinson; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Alva also was preceded in death by her son, James Lacy; daughter, Janet Hyde; brothers, James Richardson, Anderson “Bud” Branham and Thomas Branham; sisters, Aretta Wright, Stella Lopresti and Ruby Mosley; and Alva’s special friend, Alfred Haller.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family which will be used to honor those who gave her loving care over the years.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice, Wellington Meadows and Care Wisconsin, especially Michelle and Amy, for the wonderful care given to mom over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.