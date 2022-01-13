Alvin C. "Mick" Anderson

Janesville, WI - Alvin "Mick" C. Anderson, age 98, passed away at Rock Haven on Saturday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Rockdale, WI on January 24, 1923, the son of Otto and Minnie (Markgraff) Anderson. Mick married Betty Frye on December 29, 1945, in Palmyra. He lived in Fort Atkinson and worked for Bettersox Knitting Mills before owning Anderson White Washing. Mick along with his wife Betty retired in Florida.
Mick is the dear father of Ted Anderson "Diamond Ted". He is further survived by: his grandchildren: Heather Davey (Chris Braun) of Edgerton, Irsk (Sandy) Anderson of Chicago, Lily; and Grace Anderson of Janesville; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Reilly, Patrick, Collin (Irsk and Sandy's children) all of Chicago, Michael (Heather's son) of Edgerton. Mick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; his parents; 2 sisters, Helen Macintosh and Gladys Meske; brother, Harold Anderson; and granddaughter, Melinde Anderson of Fort Atkinson.
No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Anderson family wishes to Thank Mick's Florida family for their loving care, especially Diane Tyson Taylor for her devoted care of Betty and Mick over the years. The Anderson's will remember Rock Haven for the special attention and care that they gave Mick over the last 5 years and also, the kindness from the staff at Mercy Hospice in Mick's final days.
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
